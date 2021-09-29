Pier Capital LLC Has $453,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 86.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $607.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.27. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.