Pier Capital LLC Sells 168,489 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,489 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alector by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after purchasing an additional 359,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alector by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,365 shares of company stock worth $13,402,791. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

