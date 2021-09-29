Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,729.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $24,729.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

