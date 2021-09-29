Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.