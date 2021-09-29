Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 8,165 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 71.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 396.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $5.93 on Wednesday, hitting $131.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,383. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

