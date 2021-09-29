Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 3.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 2.74% of Autodesk worth $1,757,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

ADSK traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.43. 42,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,282. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.51 and a 200 day moving average of $293.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.51 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

