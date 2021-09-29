Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,552 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 279,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,242. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

