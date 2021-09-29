Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of HLI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

