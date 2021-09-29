Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. MSCI makes up about 1.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $731,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MSCI by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

NYSE MSCI traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,813. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

