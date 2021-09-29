Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 12,011 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 124,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,191. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

