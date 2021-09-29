Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 34,420 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,420 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.39. 5,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,983. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

