Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,611 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Raven Industries worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 430.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.