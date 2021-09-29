Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

