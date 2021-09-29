Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,129 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $783.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

