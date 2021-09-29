Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.11 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Veritex worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

