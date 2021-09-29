Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 337 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RLI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

