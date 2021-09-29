Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 495 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,027 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.75 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

