Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 544,096 shares.The stock last traded at $24.37 and had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

