Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

