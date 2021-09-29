ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 86,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,335,585 shares.The stock last traded at $16.43 and had previously closed at $16.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 1,643,419 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,115,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,219,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $4,545,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 228,387 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

