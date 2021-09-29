ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Cut by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. 355,471 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.