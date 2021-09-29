ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 528,394 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $50,437,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.