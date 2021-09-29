ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 528,394 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $50,437,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.