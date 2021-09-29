Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,890 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,268 shares of company stock valued at $139,348. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

