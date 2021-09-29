Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.71.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

