Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.24 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.25.

Shares of FDS opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $390.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

