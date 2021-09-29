Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.48 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

