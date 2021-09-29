Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,359,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,613,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 27.7% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

MMM stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.84 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.