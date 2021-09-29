Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 407 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

