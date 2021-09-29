Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 682 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.