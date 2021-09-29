Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,201,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

