Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. Prudential has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $71,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

