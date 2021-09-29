Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.77

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1090309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

