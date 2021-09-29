Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

