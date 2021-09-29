Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.24% of Public Storage worth $650,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $299.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

