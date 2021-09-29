Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 42.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $299.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.80 and its 200-day moving average is $292.05. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

