Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report $205.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.10 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $833.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.70 million to $843.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 247.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

