Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

NYSE ACN opened at $324.21 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

