Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Issued By KeyCorp

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Getty Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $6,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 875.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.