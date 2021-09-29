Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Issued By KeyCorp

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luxfer in a report released on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $206,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

