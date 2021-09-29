Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Guild Holdings Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Guild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

GHLD stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $840.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 33.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

