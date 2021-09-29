Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Boosted by Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$819.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

