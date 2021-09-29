QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. Analysts expect that QCR will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of QCR by 127.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

