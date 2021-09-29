qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,308 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. KE makes up 1.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in KE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KE by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after buying an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of KE stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. 116,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,414. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

