qPULA Trading Management LP Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 111,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,664,868. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.