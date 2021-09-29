qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 92,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.