qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 36,796 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Stellantis accounts for 1.3% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $490,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $455,870,000. Finally, Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624,566 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 127.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.