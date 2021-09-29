qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $315,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. 19,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

