QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,134,377,000 after purchasing an additional 362,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 183,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,797. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

