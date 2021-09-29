Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.95

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.95 and traded as low as C$30.53. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.69, with a volume of 860,316 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

