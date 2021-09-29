Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Quest Diagnostics worth $30,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

DGX stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.53. 8,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

